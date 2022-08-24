RCMP commissioner continues testifying at N.S. shooting inquiry
Commissioner Brenda Lucki appearing for 2nd day before Mass Casualty Commission
The head of the RCMP is continuing to face questions before the inquiry into the mass shooting in Nova Scotia that left 22 people dead in April 2020.
Commissioner Brenda Lucki is testifying for the second day before the Mass Casualty Commission leading the inquiry in Halifax on Wednesday, and is expected to be questioned by various lawyers.
On Tuesday, Lucki was questioned by the commissioners and Patterson Law, which represents most victims' families.
The commissioner has not appeared in uniform before the inquiry, similar to other police officers who have testified.
The RCMP national headquarters said in an email Wednesday that "the RCMP is respecting the wishes of the MCC commissioners to not wear uniform when they appear at public proceedings, as a uniform may be triggering for some individuals attending the proceedings."
She repeated her stance that a controversial April 28, 2020, phone call where she mentioned upcoming Liberal gun legislation to the Nova Scotia RCMP team was just her explaining why the public safety minister and federal government were interested in details of the gunman's firearms.
Lucki also told the public inquiry how the mass shooting in Nova Scotia became a "turning point" where residents lost faith in the Mounties, following criticism from the public and media which spiralled into low morale across the force's ranks and a spike in retirements or transfers.
With files from Catharine Tunney
