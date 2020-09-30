RCMP asking for help identifying 2 vehicles in Colton Cook homicide investigation

A Nova Scotia RCMP major crime unit is asking for the public's help in identifying two vehicles in their investigation into the Colton Cook homicide.

Cook, 26, was reported missing to police on Sept. 27. His identifiable remains were found at the intersection of Saunders Road and Raynardton Road in South Ohio, Yarmouth County, on Sept. 29.

Partial remains and his burned white pickup truck were found on Sept. 27.

RCMP are asking the public to help identify this grey Ford Ranger seen in South Ohio on Sept. 26. (Nova Scotia RCMP)

An RCMP news release Monday said a dark grey single-cab Ford Ranger and an older-model small silver sedan were seen in South Ohio on Sept. 26 and police believe the drivers of the vehicles may be able to help them in their investigation.

This vehicle was seen in South Ohio on Sept. 26 (Nova Scotia RCMP)

They have released a photo of the Ford Ranger but no photo is available of the sedan.

Two Yarmouth County men, 57-year-old Robert Charles Rogers and 36-year-old Wayne Richard Crawford, were arrested on Oct. 1 in Digby County. Both men are facing a charge of second-degree murder and interference with human remains.

They are both still in custody.

RCMP are looking to speak with people with information about the vehicles or the drivers. They can be reached directly at 902-365-3120. Anonymous tips can be made to Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

