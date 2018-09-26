17-year-old seriously injured in Richmond County car crash

A 17-year-old from Louisdale, N.S., suffered life-threatening injuries after running his car off the road in nearby River Bourgeois Tuesday night.

Richmond District RCMP responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 4 in Cape Breton between Thibeauville Road and Riverview Drive at 10:41 p.m.

"I believe someone heard the noise of the crash and then called us as a result," said Cpl. Jennifer Clarke.

It appeared the male driver was alone in the small car when it left the road, struck a culvert in the ditch and came to rest in a grassy area, she said.

The driver was taken by ambulance to the Strait Richmond Hospital, then transported via LifeFlight for further treatment in Halifax.

RCMP continue to investigate the cause of the accident.

"It seems unusual for a collision that doesn't seem like much at the outset to cause such serious injury," said Clarke.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Richmond District RCMP at 902-535-2002.

