RCMP charge Pictou Landing man in historical sexual assault case

RCMP in Nova Scotia have charged a man from Pictou Landing First Nation with a sexual assault that police say happened on New Year's Day 15 years ago.

In a news release, RCMP said they received a complaint in August of this year about allegations of a historical sexual assault.

Police said the complainant told them she was 11 or 12 at the time and had gone to sleep following New Year's Eve celebrations. They said she was awoken by a man sexually assaulting her. The man was 21 or 22 years old at the time of the alleged assault.

Last month, police arrested Gary Daniel Denny, 35, and charged him with sexual assault and sexual interference.

He is free on conditions and will appear in court in Pictou, N.S., next month to answer to the charges.

