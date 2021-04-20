Skip to Main Content
Nova Scotia

RCMP charge N.S. woman with attempted murder, say she ran over man with car

A 39-year-old woman from Eastern Passage, N.S. has been charged with attempted murder following an incident in the community of Westphal earlier this year.

Accused due in provincial court in Dartmouth later this month

CBC News ·
RCMP have charged an Eastern Passage, N.S., woman with attempted murder. (Robert Short/CBC)

A 39-year-old woman from Eastern Passage, N.S. has been charged with attempted murder following an incident in the community of Westphal earlier this year.

Nova Scotia RCMP said in a release Tuesday they were notified on the evening of Jan. 10 that a man had been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being run over by a car.

Police said the 26-year-old victim was traveling in a vehicle with a woman who was known to him. He was dropped off at a home and was standing behind the car when it backed up. Police said the man was struck and dragged a short distance. He was taken to hospital by a neighbour.

In addition to the attempted murder charge, the woman is also facing charges of assault with a weapon, aggravated assault and dangerous operation causing bodily harm.

She's due in provincial court in Dartmouth later this month.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now