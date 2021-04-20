RCMP charge N.S. woman with attempted murder, say she ran over man with car

A 39-year-old woman from Eastern Passage, N.S. has been charged with attempted murder following an incident in the community of Westphal earlier this year.

Nova Scotia RCMP said in a release Tuesday they were notified on the evening of Jan. 10 that a man had been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being run over by a car.

Police said the 26-year-old victim was traveling in a vehicle with a woman who was known to him. He was dropped off at a home and was standing behind the car when it backed up. Police said the man was struck and dragged a short distance. He was taken to hospital by a neighbour.

In addition to the attempted murder charge, the woman is also facing charges of assault with a weapon, aggravated assault and dangerous operation causing bodily harm.

She's due in provincial court in Dartmouth later this month.

