RCMP charge man with attempted murder following assault in Digby County

A 55-year-old man is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder, after two people were assaulted in Springdale, N.S., Friday night.

In a news release, Nova Scotia RCMP say officers from the Meteghan detachment responded to a residence on Porter Road around 10:22 p.m.

According to the release, police found a man with a serious injury and a woman with a life-threatening injury.

Officers were told the suspect left on foot. They found him a short distance away on Lake Doucette Road.

The release said the suspect "became aggressive with police upon questioning and resisted arrest" and threatened police officers when he was in custody.

The two victims were taken to hospital.

Stacey Eugene Beals of Springdale, has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, uttering threats and resisting arrest.

He is being held in custody and is scheduled to appear in Yarmouth provincial court on Monday.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

