Yarmouth therapist charged with sexual assault

Nova Scotia RCMP have charged a Yarmouth man with sexual assault for an incident that happened last month.

Dominic Jacob Deveau, 44, met a woman he knew at a coffee shop on Mar. 3. The woman went for a drive with Deveau outside of town, where she alleges he assaulted her.

The accused is a psychotherapist who has his own practice in Yarmouth. According to his website, he provides counselling on topics including family, addictions, marriage and trauma.

He is free on conditions until his next court appearance on May 28.

In a news release, RCMP said they are concerned there may be more victims. They're asking anyone who believes they may have been victimized to contact police.