Nova Scotia

RCMP charge 4 people in 2020 Hants County homicide

RCMP in Nova Scotia said they have solved a year-old murder case with the arrest and charges against four people. The body of Robert Campbell, 51, was found in the burned-out remains of a car in St. Croix, N.S., early on the morning of May 24, 2020.

Blair Rhodes · CBC News ·
Nova Scotia RCMP have charged four people in the death of Robert Campbell, 51. (Robert Short/CBC)

RCMP in Nova Scotia say they have solved a year-old homicide case with the arrest and charges against four people.

The body of Robert Campbell, 51, was found in the burned-out remains of a car in St. Croix, N.S., early on the morning of May 24, 2020. At the same time, RCMP had been called to a report of a nearby home invasion.

On Wednesday, RCMP announced charges against Darroll Murray Atwell, 42, of Robinson Corner and Devyn Adam Dennis, 26, of Bishopville. The charges against the pair include arson, indignity to human remains and accessory after the fact.

Two other people, Rebecca Elizabeth Moir, 37, of Five Islands and Brandon Doucette, 28, of L'Ardoise were each charged with murder, criminal negligence causing death and weapons offences.

All four are being held in custody pending bail hearings.

"This was an incident where everybody was known to everybody, it wasn't anything random," RCMP Cpl. Chris Marshall said Wednesday.

