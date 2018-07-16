18 people charged with alcohol-related offences in N.S.
RCMP in Nova Scotia charged 18 people with alcohol-related offences over Halloween weekend.
12 people charged with alcohol-impaired driving, 6 more issued driving suspensions
RCMP in Nova Scotia charged 18 people with alcohol-related offences over Halloween weekend.
They say 12 people were charged with alcohol-impaired driving.
Another six people were issued driving suspensions because of their blood alcohol concentration.
RCMP are reminding people on the road to report unsafe driving to 1-800-803-7267.
MORE TOP STORIES