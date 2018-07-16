Skip to Main Content
18 people charged with alcohol-related offences in N.S.
RCMP in Nova Scotia charged 18 people with alcohol-related offences over Halloween weekend.

12 people charged with alcohol-impaired driving, 6 more issued driving suspensions

CBC News ·
RCMP say the charges were laid in connection with incidents over the Halloween weekend. (CBC)

They say 12 people were charged with alcohol-impaired driving.

Another six people were issued driving suspensions because of their blood alcohol concentration.

RCMP are reminding people on the road to report unsafe driving to 1-800-803-7267.

