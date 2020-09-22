RCMP officer describes harrowing encounter with N.S. gunman

Minutes after being shot by a man in a marked police cruiser, Const. Chad Morrison found himself alone and gripping his service rifle behind an empty ambulance depot.

The Nova Scotia RCMP officer knew the gunman was nearby and was worried he was still a target.

Morrison's harrowing encounter with the man responsible for killing 22 people in April is described in search warrant documents released by the courts Monday.

That morning, Morrison and his colleague, Const. Heidi Stevenson, had agreed to respond to a request for members from East Hants to help out in Colchester County about 10 a.m.

By close to 11 a.m., Morrison was pulled over waiting near the Shubenacadie Wildlife Park, according to a summary of a statement the officer gave on April 21 to investigators.

It was more than 12 hours after RCMP were first alerted to shots fired and homes burning in Portapique, N.S., a village about 70 kilometres from Morrison's location.

By that point, the man Mounties frantically sought had killed 19 people. Morrison knew the gunman was masquerading as an officer.

The faces of the 22 victims. The shooting rampage unfolded over about 13 hours, before police shot and killed the gunman. (CBC)

But as he listened to his police radio, Morrison was confused about the shooter's precise location, according to the court documents. He explained to investigators that, as best as he could tell, the gunman was still in Brookfield, N.S., about 20 kilometres away.

When he spotted the familiar shape of a white Ford Taurus a few hundred metres away, he radioed to ask if other members were in the area.

His anxiety lessened when Stevenson, who he'd arranged to meet, responded. Morrison pulled up to the T-intersection of Highway 2 and Highway 224 to talk to Stevenson, according to the statement Morrison gave police.

The approaching cruiser wasn't speeding and didn't raise any alarms. Later, he would tell investigators that the only thing that was different was a black push bar attached to its front bumper.

Const. Heidi Stevenson died in the shooter's rampage in April. (Nova Scotia RCMP/Twitter)

As the vehicle came closer, it registered that a man was driving.

Within seconds that man pulled out a silver handgun and started firing out his window.

Later, Morrison said the suspect he knew to be Gabriel Wortman had a "melancholy expression on his face" and a "grit" look as he raised his gun, according to the summary of his interview.

There were three or four shots. Morrison was hit.

Wasn't sure if button to call for help worked

Still in the driver's seat, the officer "floored it" and took off south along Highway 2 toward Milford, N.S, careening off a guard rail as he drove, the court documents said.

He repeatedly hit the button to notify dispatch that he was in trouble and needed immediate assistance but wasn't sure if the message went through.

When he arrived at a station used by paramedics, Morrison found it was empty. The court documents state he knew he could be a "sitting duck" and went behind the building with his rifle, radioing he was there and needed help.

Flowers were laid in front of the RCMP detachment, Enfield, N.S., where Const. Stevenson worked. (Robert Short/CBC)

On his radio he heard another officer say, "Stevenson is down." His statement said that he was close enough to Highway 14 that he could see black SUVs with lights on rushing to the spot where his colleague was shot. Before long, an ambulance arrived that took him to hospital.

Sgt. Angela Hawryluk, who summarized Morrison's interview in an application to gain access to the shooter's financial records, wrote that the body armour he wore protected him from a chest or abdomen wound.

When he returned home from hospital April 21, Morrison had bandages on both arms.

Stevenson, though she was also wearing soft and hard body armour, did not survive.

