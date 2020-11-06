RCMP, Cape Breton police warn of phone scam

Nova Scotia RCMP and Cape Breton Regional Police are warning of a phone scam in Cape Breton.

People are reporting that a local number, a 1-800 number, and the RCMP toll-free number are calling their cell phones and claiming to be a federal agent.

The scammer asks people for their names, date of birth and social insurance number.

"We're recommending that the person who receives these calls to hang up and not provide any information to the caller," said RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Lisa Croteau.

Both police forces have issued press releases on the issue and shared the warning on their social media pages.

Calls targeting Cape Bretoners

Croteau said it appears the 565 telephone prefix is the target.

She said the complaints coming from people with that prefix is what prompted the RCMP to put out a warning.

"According to our social media, a lot of people across the province were actually getting these calls as well," said Croteau.

What to do if you get a call

Croteau said if you did provide any information to these callers it's important to check out all of your important information.

"I would go to the bank or go and just do your due diligence to make sure that you're not providing your information to someone that could cause a fraud against you," said Croteau.

She said if you are unsure if the phone call is legitimate or not you can ask for their name and number and try calling back to confirm the person is legitimate.

The RCMP and the Cape Breton police are asking anyone suspecting they have been the target of a phone scam to phone their local police as well as the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.

MORE TOP STORIES