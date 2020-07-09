RCMP search for 2 suspects after police chase in Cape Breton

RCMP in Cape Breton have arrested one of three suspects after a police chase that happened Wednesday morning.

Inverness RCMP were notified of a possible impaired driver in Whycogomagh at a gas station.

When an officer attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver sped off.

The vehicle was then located in a driveway and police attempted to block it by parking behind it, but the driver drove through the yard and out another driveway to escape from police.

RCMP tried again to stop the vehicle, but backed off due to safety concerns.

Spike belt used to stop vehicle

Eskasoni RCMP then set up a spike belt in the Christmas Island area to stop the vehicle. The three occupants then fled.

A 31-year-old Sydney River, N.S., man came out of the woods and was apprehended. He was a passenger in the vehicle and was charged with resisting arrest and released on conditions.

The man will appear in Port Hawkesbury provincial court on Sept. 28.

The search for the other two suspects continues.

RCMP say there is no danger to the public.

