RCMP charge Annapolis Valley man with sex offences dating to 1974

RCMP have charged a 62-year-old Nictaux Falls, N.S., man with a number of sexual offences involving children dating back to 1974, and police say they believe there could be more alleged victims.

​On Aug. 30 and Sept. 1, two men came forward to police and accused Bradley Crouse of sexually assaulted them for a number of years starting when they were 15 and 13, according to RCMP. Both men say Crouse offered them incentives in return for sexual acts.

"I can't say what spurred them to come forward. What I can say is that it's a really good thing they did because they're essentially really opening the door for other people and we do feel that there are other victims," said Cpl. Jennifer Clarke.

The offences are alleged to have occurred in Nictaux Falls and nearby Middleton when Crouse would have been 18.

RCMP are concerned there may be more people who have not come forward.

Recent complaint about Crouse

On Aug. 20, police said they also received a complaint Crouse was allegedly giving marijuana and cigarettes to two "young males" in the Middleton area.

Const. Stephanie Wagner with Middleton RCMP is looking to speak with anyone who has more information about sex offence allegations against Crouse. Anonymous tips can also be made to Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers.

"We recognize that in cases of sexual assault it might be a little more comfortable for victims to know there's a specific investigator assigned for them to speak to," Clarke said.

Next court appearance Oct. 29

In addition to the sexual offence charges, Crouse has also been charged with trafficking drugs, possession of drugs for the purposes of trafficking and production of a controlled substance.

​Crouse appeared at Digby provincial court Wednesday. He was released on conditions to have no contact with his accusers or anyone under the age of 16.

Crouse is scheduled to appear at Annapolis Royal provincial court Oct. 29.