Body discovered in water off Judique, Cape Breton

Nova Scotia RCMP say searchers have discovered a body in the ocean near Judique, Cape Breton.

The discovery came at 9 a.m. Thursday, an RCMP news release said.

Police are working with the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service to identify the person.

Divers were called in to help recover the body, police said.

RCMP would not say if the discovery is connected to the search for 31-year-old Colin Beaton of Lower Sackville. He was reported missing on the weekend.

Police did not say if the person is male or female.

Inverness MLA Allan MacMaster, who is Beaton's cousin and a spokesperson for the family, said the man wandered away from a cottage in Harbourview, near Port Hood, around 2 a.m. Saturday.

Ground, air and underwater teams have been involved in the search. Inverness RCMP continue to investigate.

