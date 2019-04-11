RCMP arrest man with loaded shotgun on Highway 102

An RCMP emergency response team was called out late Wednesday night and arrested a man police say had a loaded shotgun in his vehicle in the median of Highway 102 in Milford, N.S.

Police said there was an earlier incident in the parking lot near the Sobeys store in nearby Elmsdale.

"Witnesses told police there had been a similar vehicle to the one that was located in the median and a loud bang was heard and then the vehicle left the area in a hurry in the direction of Milford on the 102," RCMP Cpl. Jennifer Clarke said in an interview Thursday.

Clarke said it was just before 9:30 p.m. when RCMP responded to a call indicating a vehicle was off the road in the median and the driver had a long gun.

The driver would not respond to police, who decided to shut down the highway between exits 8 and 10. Police contained the area and called in their emergency response team. At 1:25 a.m. the man was arrested without incident.

"We did seize a loaded shotgun from the front seat of the vehicle and we also noted signs of impairment by alcohol in the driver," said Clarke.

The highway reopened soon after the arrest.

A 36-year-old man from Halifax is facing several weapons and alcohol-related charges. He is expected to be in court Thursday in Shubenacadie.