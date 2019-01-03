RCMP arrest man after drive-by shooting south of New Glasgow

Nova Scotia RCMP have arrested one man and are searching for two other suspects after a drive-by shooting in Churchville, a community south of New Glasgow.

Police were called to the scene on East River East Side Road early Thursday morning. RCMP said three men in a grey, four-door pickup truck fired a long gun at a residence as they drove past. None of the three people in the home were hit.

A 25-year-old man was arrested Thursday afternoon. Police said they know the identities of the two other men they're looking for.

In a series of tweets immediately following reports of shots fired, RCMP said no one was injured and they do not believe it is a random act. They also said they did not believe there was any risk to public safety.

In an earlier tweet, RCMP asked people to avoid the area and refrain from saying where officers were located.