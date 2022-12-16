RCMP arrest high-risk offender in Yarmouth

RCMP have arrested a man they had recently identified publicly as a high-risk offender.

Allen Desrosiers has been charged with two counts of criminal harassment and is remanded in custody, police said in a statement. Those charges have not been proven in court.

Police allege that Desroisiers stalked a 25-year-old woman in Yarmouth on two occasions, in October and December respectively.

He was arrested on Wednesday, the release said. That's the same day RCMP issued a public notification, warning the 64-year-old was living in the Rockville area, just south of Yarmouth.

Desrosiers was convicted of sexual offences in the United States that include kidnapping, aggravated rape, rape, assault with intent to rape, and assault and battery, police said. He completed a 23-year sentence in the U.S. for the crimes, which were committed in Massachusetts.

A Canadian citizen, Desrosiers relocated to Nova Scotia in August 2022 following his release.

He's scheduled to appear in Yarmouth Provincial Court on Dec. 19.

MORE TOP STORIES