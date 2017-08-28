Man hurt after Mountie fires gun in Upper Malagash incident

A man has been injured after a Mountie fired their gun while responding to a call Thursday in Upper Malagash, N.S.

Cumberland district RCMP tweeted the injured man was arrested and taken to hospital, but they did not elaborate on the extent of his injuries.

The matter has been referred to the province's Serious Incident Response Team, which investigates when a citizen is hurt during an encounter with police.

RCMP said they were called to a home Thursday morning on Highway 6 and told an armed man was threatening people he knew inside a home.

No one else was hurt in the incident.

MORE TOP STORIES