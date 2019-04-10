RCMP block road to Alton Gas site as they urge protesters to leave

The RCMP have closed a rural road north of Halifax where protesters are blocking the site of a controversial natural gas project at Fort Ellis.

The blockade was set up more than two years ago by Indigenous protesters opposed to a plan by Alton Gas to create large underground caverns to store natural gas.

The protesters are worried the nearby Shubenacadie River will be polluted if the company moves ahead with its plan to flush out underground salt deposits and then dump the brine into the river.

Last month, the Supreme Court of Nova Scotia issued a temporary injunction against the demonstrators, saying they have to move to a fenced-in area away from the site's main gate.

In a news release Wednesday, RCMP said they will attempt to talk with demonstrators to try and get them to peacefully leave the site.

If that doesn't work, RCMP said they will enforce the court-ordered injunction. They did not outline how they would remove the protestors.

Along with the road closure, RCMP have set up an exclusion zone in the area to keep people away from the site. Police said the zone is clearly marked and will be maintained as long as necessary. Residents in the area have been made aware of the exclusion zone and are being accommodated.

