New
Ray Paruch, longtime CBRM councillor, on medical leave for cancer treatment
Ray Paruch, 70, was first elected to CBRM council in 1995 and has served ever since. He is currently councillor for District 6, which covers a residential and commercial area of Sydney.
'The only priority for Ray at this time is his health and well-being,' says Mayor Cecil Clarke
Ray Paruch, a longtime Cape Breton Regional Municipality councillor, is on medical leave while he undergoes treatment for cancer.
"The only priority for Ray at this time is his health and well-being," Mayor Cecil Clarke said in a news release Tuesday.
Paruch, 70, was first elected to CBRM council in 1995 and has served ever since. He is currently councillor for District 6, which covers a residential and commercial area of Sydney.
Clarke said "our thoughts and support are with Ray," and asked that Paruch's privacy be respected.
In the meantime, District 6 inquiries can be made through Cathy MacIntyre at the council office by telephoning 902-563-5777 or emailing CMMacIntyre@cbrm.ns.ca.