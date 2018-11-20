Ray Paruch, longtime CBRM councillor, on medical leave for cancer treatment

Ray Paruch, a longtime Cape Breton Regional Municipality councillor, is on medical leave while he undergoes treatment for cancer.

"The only priority for Ray at this time is his health and well-being," Mayor Cecil Clarke said in a news release Tuesday.

Paruch, 70, was first elected to CBRM council in 1995 and has served ever since. He is currently councillor for District 6, which covers a residential and commercial area of Sydney.

Clarke said "our thoughts and support are with Ray," and asked that Paruch's privacy be respected.

In the meantime, District 6 inquiries can be made through Cathy MacIntyre at the council office by telephoning 902-563-5777 or emailing CMMacIntyre@cbrm.ns.ca.