Rawdon residents riled up over salt shed shutdown

Roads through the Rawdon Hills in Nova Scotia's Hants County could be a little bit more icy this winter.

That's the feeling of many drivers in the area now that a Transportation Department salt shed next to a garage on Highway 354 has been officially taken out of commission.

The Upper Rawdon salt shed has had little maintenance over the last few years. The department decided to tear it down after a recent wind storm left it with a gaping hole in one side.

Salt for the roads in the area will now have to come from highway garages further away.

"We're going to have to be watching it this winter, and if the level of service does not remain the same and there are issues, then they'll have to be dealt with," said Hants East MLA Margaret Miller.

Hants East MLA Margaret Miller, Nova Scotia's environment minister, is taking heat over the Transportation Department decision to remove the salt shed from service. (Robert Short/CBC)

Miller, Nova Scotia's environment minister, is taking a lot of heat over the removal of the salt shed from service, even as the Transportation Department says it doesn't anticipate any problems.

There's also been some communication from Miller that took on a personal tone after she received an email on the issue ​from Shyanne White, a Grade 11 student at Hants North Rural High School in Kennetcook.

"I told her that the roads are really bad and it's risking the DOT [Department of Transportation] truck drivers and it's overworking the DOT truck drivers," said White, who lives in Rawdon Gold Mines. "It's dangerous for students to be travelling on their bus."

White said she spends nearly an hour and a half a day on her school bus travelling to and from Hants North Rural. In her letter to Miller, she stated: "I understand it might take someone to die for you to understand that what is happening is very dangerous and maybe it'll take one of our buses to go off the road and injured students to make you realize that we need a salt shed."

Miller, who lost a son to a drunk driver in 2004 and is a former president of MADD Canada, replied to White's email:

"Don't assume I don't care about road safety, I've buried a son and have watched friends grieve about the loss of children." Her reply ended with: "Congratulations, you are the youngest person to write a letter using this tone yet."

Shyanne White wrote a letter about the salt shed to her MLA. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

Miller and White have exchanged additional emails, and Miller has extended an invitation to meet with White and has also invited her to sit in on a discussion with Transportation Department staff.

While the followup communications between the two have been cordial, White was surprised by Miller's first reply.

"I was a little shocked by that because I was expecting a more formal reply," said White. "All my family and friends were shocked by the response we got back."

One of the many hilly roads in the Rawdon area. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

Many of the people who live in the Rawdon area work in the Halifax area and commute into the city on twisty, hilly roads.

Ron Power, who is now retired and lives in Rawdon Gold Mines, organized a petition back in September to save the Upper Rawdon salt shed. He said he spoke with a contractor who said repairs to the shed could have been done for less than $10,000.

"When you look at the extra cost of the trucks' fuel and the drivers' overtime, it's going to add about an hour and a half to two hours for every load of salt they'll deliver to our area," said Power. "In a truck it's about a 25-minute drive, on a good day, over to the salt shed in Noel from Rawdon."

In an email, transportation spokesperson Marla MacInnis said the Upper Rawdon salt shed sustained "unrepairable damage" this fall. She said some small adjustments have been made to plow routes so trucks can load up with salt at other locations.

"We do not anticipate any delays or changes to the levels of service in this area and will continue to monitor to ensure there are no adverse effects," she said.

Two snowplows are stationed at the Transportation Department garage in Upper Rawdon next to what is left of the old salt shed.

Miller said when the trucks are not in use, they will be loaded up with salt and be ready to go.

Residents in the area fear the garage will be shut down next and the two trucks moved to garages in Noel or Brooklyn.