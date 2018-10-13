Brazen break-ins in Bridgetown leave business owners exhausted

Some business owners in Bridgetown, N.S., are fed up with a rash of break-ins over the last few months.

At least seven businesses in downtown Bridgetown have been broken into and vandalized and some have been hit multiple times.

Since Jennifer D'Aubin opened her event space — Temple on Queen — less than 18 months ago, there have been five or six break-ins and at least two other attempts.

D'Aubin said it's not just the financial toll, which she wrote about in a Facebook post.

'It's exhausting … and we're not alone'

"The real cost though is to your mental and emotional well-being. The time spent lamenting over the whys, wondering each time you walk in what you will find, sleepless nights when you find out at 1 a.m. you've been broken into, again. It's exhausting ... and we're not alone, many other businesses were broken into or attempts were made and more than once."

A 24-year-old Bridgetown man is facing numerous charges after two break-ins in the town earlier this week.

He faces 11 charges stemming from two break-ins at local businesses, theft from vehicles and multiple breaches of probation and recognizance, RCMP said in a release on Friday. He was also arrested for possession of illegal cigarettes.

D'Aubin says she doesn't believe the crime reflects the community, saying she believes it's just a few bad apples.

She also owns a butcher shop on the edge of town.

Times have changed

She said when she first opened D'Aubin Family Meats about four years ago, they wouldn't even lock the front door. That has changed.

"Now, we lock it up tight, we have cameras," she said. "But when we first opened, we didn't even lock the front door and we would come out and there would be money on the counter from where somebody went in and helped themselves to something and left money on the counter."

The most recent break-in happened Tuesday night. Another break-in happened on Oct. 3 and before that a bookstore was broken into on Sept. 28.

D'Aubin said the first time cash was taken, prompting her to stop leaving money in the shop. She said the first three times there was no vandalism and the only damage resulted from breaking into the building.

But the fourth time her place was ransacked. Glassware was broken and a freezer emptied with some of the contents left on the floor to spoil. Items were pulled from drawers and a fridge.

"This happened on a Friday night after a regular-event night and we were planning on another event Sunday night so we prepped ahead all of the stuff we would need for Sunday night and they took that out, smeared it on the walls — it was just a mess."

Another time the perpetrator kicked out the venue's windows on the way in and kicked the door down on the way out.

"My point is that this is how brazen this kid, or young adult, has become."

Community thrilled with arrest

Jennifer Crouse, the owner of the bookstore Endless Shores Books, said people in the community are thrilled that someone has been caught.

Crouse found her store in disarray on Sept 29 after a vandal toppled her shelves, scattered hundreds of books on the floor and discharged a fire extinguisher.

"Clearly not a fan of modern fiction, crime fiction, thrillers or romance! (I’ve got to find some humour in all this!)", wrote Crouse on Facebook. (Submitted)

The person did not take the computer or tablet that were in the store, Crouse said.

D'Aubin estimates as many as 10 businesses in Bridgetown have had break-ins or attempted break-ins.

"The RCMP, in my opinion, they've been diligent, they've been respectful, understanding, communicative like they've been doing all they can do and they've been sharing information with us as best as they can."

