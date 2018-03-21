Dartmouth's Wigginton formally announced for Raptors' summer league team

There will be some Nova Scotia content on the Toronto Raptors when they settle into Las Vegas next week.

Dartmouth's Lindell Wiggington, widely speculated to be part of the NBA Summer League roster for the reigning NBA champions, has been formally announced as one of 15 players on the list.

Wigginton, 21, passed through the draft earlier this month without anyone calling his name, but unconfirmed reports surfaced the following day that the Raptors had signed him for summer league play, which is a showcase for prospects.

Thirty-two teams, including all 30 NBA teams, will have teams in the event. China and Croatia will send national teams.

All teams play four preliminary games. The top eight after that play a tournament down to a championship game.

@NBASummerLeague roster: ✅

Find out who's on the roster » https://t.co/huD3bly5Wh pic.twitter.com/FChHZoLAqJ —@Raptors

There is a consolation round for teams that don't make the top eight. Teams can play up to seven games in total.

The Raptors play the Golden State Warriors, their opponent from the NBA Finals, in preliminary action on July 6. The championship game is July 15.

3 Canadians invited

Wigginton, a guard who played two years in the NCAA at Iowa State, is one of three Canadians on Toronto's roster. Forward Chris Boucher, who played 28 games for the Raptors last season, and guard Duane Notice are the others.

The players representing the Raptors are all rookies or in their first two seasons in the NBA. Wigginton is the youngest player on the Toronto roster.

Because players appear in the summer league is no guarantee they will be with the Raptors for next season.

