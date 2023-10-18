Residents have their say on Sydney rapid housing project

Several people living near a proposed rapid housing development in Sydney, N.S., are against its planned location despite hearing new details about the project.

On Tuesday, close to 60 people gathered as part of an information session on a new 25-unit apartment building that will begin construction over the next few weeks.

As part of the meeting's format, people gathered in smaller groups and were led through a discussion on a variety of topics ranging from the building's design to how people living there would access services.

New Dawn Enterprises, a community development organization, is pushing forward the north-end Sydney project that will house 25 people experiencing homelessness or mental health and addictions issues.

"There's been no public consultation whatsoever and most of the citizens are against it," said Joanna MacIntyre, who lives in the neighbourhood of the construction site.

"There are several other very viable options that would be better solutions as far as we're concerned."

MacIntyre said the proposal simply doesn't belong in Sydney's heritage district, which contains buildings that date back to 1785.

But project proponents say it's being constructed to mimic historical design elements of the area.

New Dawn Enterprises is pressing ahead with a 25-unit apartment building, hoping to make it fit into the historic north-end neighbourhood of Sydney. (Submitted by New Dawn Enterprises)

The project was originally slated for a different neighbourhood that is strictly residential and located away from transit and other services, but Cape Breton Regional Municipality councillors voted against that proposal.

Faced with the prospect of losing $5 million in federal funding from the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, council approved New Dawn's north-end location, behind the former Holy Angels High School, partly because it is closer to the services tenants might need.

The building, to be located at the corner of York and Charlotte streets, will have 25 one-bedroom units and a shared kitchen area, as well as a TV room and other rooms for programming or services.

It will feature 24-hour security and there will be cameras located inside at common areas and outside the building. People living in the units will be required to use a key card, while their guests must sign-in at the front desk.

Tenants living in the apartments will pay 30 per cent of their income toward the long-term rentals, with the province subsidizing the rest.

New Dawn CEO Erika Shea said the organization is now releasing more information to the public now that some details have been ironed out.

New Dawn project manager Alyce MacLean says the building's courtyard will offer privacy to people who have had a really hard go finding a dignified, safe place to live. (Submitted by New Dawn Enterprises)

"We [needed] time to talk to experts in the field, to talk to other supportive housing providers in Halifax and Moncton and across the country. We are, as they say, building the plane as we're flying it. And so we didn't want to share information that we weren't 100 per cent confident in."

Shea said Tuesday's meeting brought about many productive conversations about the project and the challenges the CBRM is facing.

"There is a consensus that we are all seeing the symptoms of addiction and homelessness and poverty manifest more and more every day in our downtown," she said.

"That's the first time as a community we've had to contend with that. And so we're all learning. We're all figuring out what's required."

