Rapid COVID testing site to be set up in Eskasoni after 1 case identified

Residents of the Eskasoni First Nation in Nova Scotia will have a chance to get a rapid COVID-19 test this week.

The community confirmed its first positive case of COVID-19 last Friday.

The rapid tests will be administered at a walk-in clinic at the Sarah Denny Cultural Centre. Any Eskasoni resident over the age of 16 can be tested.

Eskasoni Chief Leroy Denny said he spoke with Public Health and the premier over the weekend to get the clinic set up as soon as possible.

Eskasoni Chief Leroy Denny confirmed late last week that the community had identified its first active COVID-19 case. (Steve Sutherland/CBC)

Denny said even though more than 300 people in the community have been tested for COVID so far, it's important for other residents to get tested sooner than later.

The walk-in testing clinic will be held Tuesday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., and on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Residents who have symptoms of COVID-19 are asked to not go to the rapid testing clinic and instead arrange for testing online or through calling 811.

The clinic is also asking people who have travelled recently, visited a potential exposure location, or have been in contact with someone who has tested positive to not attend the clinic.

Denny said the community member who tested positive for COVID last week is self-isolating, and has not been going out in public as some people have alleged on social media.

