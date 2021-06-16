N.S. man sentenced to 4 years for sexual interference, child pornography

A man from Sipekne'katik First Nation in Nova Scotia has been sentenced to four years in prison for sexual interference and making child pornography.

The charges against Randall Colby Sack, 35, stem from an incident in June in which he took an explicit video of a toddler he knew. The video was discovered by the girl's mother, who called police.

Sack pleaded guilty to the charges and was sentenced Monday in Nova Scotia provincial court in Shubenacadie.

The four-year sentence was a joint recommendation from Crown and defence. Sack has been in custody since June, so with credit for the time he's already spent behind bars, he has three years and 117 days left on his sentence.

The girl's mother read a victim impact statement in court, saying the incident had left her daughter scared, anxious and distrustful of adults. "You're the monster," the mother told Sack and the court, "but you got off easy."

Sack chose not to speak when given the opportunity by Judge Catherine Benton.

Internet restrictions

In addition to the prison term, Sack's DNA is being added to a national data bank and his name goes in the national sex offender registry. He is also to stay away from places that children frequent.

Sack's lawyer objected to an additional restriction requested by the Crown — that he not be allowed to access the internet. Lawyer Trevor McGuigan noted people now use the internet for absolutely everything, including mundane tasks like ordering food.

But Benton accepted the Crown request and imposed the restriction.

"I am concerned about the risk to other children," she said.

Sack's legal problems don't end there. He is facing an additional three counts of sexual interference. The charges cover separate incidents over a period from June 2020 to April 2021.

Sack has pleaded not guilty to those charges and is scheduled to go to trial next September.

