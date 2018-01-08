Randy Riley granted bail while he awaits retrial on murder charge

Randy Riley is being released from jail while he awaits a second murder trial.

Riley is accused of killing Chad Smith outside an apartment building in north-end Dartmouth, N.S., in October 2010. Smith was delivering a pizza when he was struck by a single shotgun blast in the chest.

Riley was convicted of second-degree murder following a jury trial in 2018. Late last year, the Supreme Court of Canada overturned that conviction and ordered a new trial, which is now scheduled for October.

On Friday, Justice Joshua Arnold agreed to release Riley on bail while he awaits that new trial.

Riley will be on house arrest under the constant supervision of a relative.

Riley must also wear an electronic monitoring bracelet that police can access to track his movements. Evidence and arguments from the bail hearing are banned from publication to protect Riley's right to a fair trial.

Another man, Nathan Johnson, was convicted of first-degree murder in Smith's death and is serving a life sentence.

MORE TOP STORIES