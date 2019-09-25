Randsland Farms Inc. recalling its Kale, Super Salad products

Randsland Farms Inc. is recalling its Kale and Super Salad products in three provinces due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

The recall comes after the Canadian Food Inspection Agency conducted an inspection on the product, which comes from Nova Scotia's Annapolis Valley.

There haven't been any illnesses reported.

Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Newfoundland and Labrador are the provinces affected by the recall, which applies to the:

Super Salad product in the 454-gram package with the UPC 0 57225 00005 6 and product codes 2919071 or 100119.

Kale product comes in a 340-gram package and its UPC is 0 57225 00006 3, while the product codes are either 2919071 or 100119.

The CFIA advises people to check to see if they have the recalled products in their home. If so, they should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

Contaminated food may not look or smell bad, but can still cause illness. Symptoms include vomiting, nausea, fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness.

