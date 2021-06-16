Indian Brook man facing child porn, sexual interference charges

A 35-year-old man from Indian Brook, N.S., has been charged with child pornography and sexual interference offences.

Randall Colby Sack is facing a charge of possession of child pornography, making child pornography and invitation to sexual touching.

RCMP say they began investigating on June 11 after receiving a report about a man possessing child pornography. Officers arrested Sack later that day at his home.

He is scheduled to appear in Shubenacadie provincial court on June 17.

