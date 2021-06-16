Indian Brook man facing child porn, sexual interference charges
Randall Colby Sack has been charged with making and possessing child pornography and invitation to sexual touching.
Randall Colby Sack, 35, was arrested June 11
A 35-year-old man from Indian Brook, N.S., has been charged with child pornography and sexual interference offences.
Randall Colby Sack is facing a charge of possession of child pornography, making child pornography and invitation to sexual touching.
RCMP say they began investigating on June 11 after receiving a report about a man possessing child pornography. Officers arrested Sack later that day at his home.
He is scheduled to appear in Shubenacadie provincial court on June 17.
MORE TOP STORIES