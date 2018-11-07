Public asked for ideas on how downtown Halifax site should be developed

Demolition of the Ralston Building at 1557 Hollis Street near the Halifax waterfront will begin the spring of 2019.

But before the office building comes down, the public is being asked for their input on what should replace it.

"It's a very dynamic location," said Chris Millier, with Canada Lands Company, the Crown corporation that oversees how former government properties are redeveloped.

"And a tremendous opportunity."

The Ralston Building was built in the 1950s and most recently used as Canada Revenue offices. But the outside sheathing began coming away from the building in recent years.

The exterior cladding has had some temporary repairs and safety barricades have been set up on two sides of the building. Federal officials investigated and determined it was not financially feasible to renovate the building.

So the half-hectare property was turned over to Canada Lands last year.

An information meeting was held in September. A follow-up design workshop will take place tonight at the Maritime Museum of the Atlantic.

"Lower Water and Hollis are primary north-south routes in the downtown," said Millier. "So rehabilitating the property and reorienting it on both of those streets is fundamental "

Millier points out that there are several redevelopments either underway or planned around the Ralston Building, including a number along the waterfront. The design workshops will discuss what a new building should look like and what heritage should be commemorated.