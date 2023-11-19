Dozens gather in Halifax in support of striking Pete's Frootique workers

Dozens gathered on Dresden Row in downtown Halifax on Sunday afternoon in solidarity with striking Pete's Frootique workers.

The strike began Saturday.

The workers at the Dresden Row location voted to join the Service Employees International Union in 2022. The union says it has been unable to negotiate a contract with Sobeys, which owns Pete's Frootique.

Pete's Frootique announced on social media Saturday that its downtown store is closing indefinitely.

The workers are seeking better pay. Union representatives at the rally told those gathered that most workers are now working for minimum wage and that the last offer made to them by the company called for a wage increase of five cents per hour.

Terry Armour, who works in the market's produce department, said the show of solidarity is important and would show Sobeys that workers are serious about their demands.

Armour said he wasn't surprised when the company announced it was closing the Dresden Row location indefinitely.

"I don't think they have much choice," he said. "They can't run the place without us and we're standing out here demanding a better wage."

He said had the union accepted the last offer from Sobeys it would have meant an increase of $4.55 in his cheque based on his 91-hour pay period.

Serena Gagne, the picket captain for the striking workers, is a front-end supervisor at the store and has worked there for four years.

She said she was excited and happy about the number of people who attended the rally. Gagne said it was heartwarming to see the community come out in support.

"We have lots of employees who, including myself, only make $15 an hour and we all know that right now in Halifax a livable wage is $26.50," she said.

"That's just not acceptable for Pete's and Sobeys, who have offered us a five-cent raise. I believe that we're all here fighting to get a better raise than that."

Wynn Meaney used to work at the market and came to the rally to support his former colleagues.

Wynn Meaney, a former worker at the store, said he came out to support his former colleagues because he didn't want them "to have to struggle anymore."

He said he left because of low wages and a lack of support from upper management at the store.

He said he believes the union will achieve its goals and thinks it will likely be achieved because of pressure from the public and not because of any goodwill from the company.

The Pete's Frootique location in Bedford remains open.

CBC News emailed Sobeys for comment on Sunday and is awaiting a response.

