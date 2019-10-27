'We need a clean Lebanon': Rally held in support of anti-government demonstrations

About 200 people gathered at DeWolf Park in Bedford, N.S., on Sunday to show solidarity with those in Lebanon who are holding anti-government protests.

There have been demonstrations in Lebanon for the past 11 days. Rallies, like the one held in Bedford, were happening all over the world this weekend.

Thousands of people formed a human chain in Lebanon on Sunday.

"The Lebanese people, they've had enough," said Milad Chalhoub, one of the organizers of the rally. "They're fed up with what's been going on with the government for the last 30 years."

Chalhoub, who has lived in Halifax since 2007, said there are issues with the country's infrastructure and the way the government operates.

About 200 people attended the rally in Bedford. (Anjuli Patil/CBC)

"Imagine people in Lebanon die at the hospital doors because they don't have the money to get in, the hospitals don't let them get in before they pay," he said.

Chalhoub said many well-educated people like doctors, engineers and lawyers can't find work in Lebanon if they disagree with the government.

"They get their degrees and they sit home," he said. "They don't have any kind of opportunity for work because they don't follow any of the political parties.

"That's one of the major issues we have. And that's what we're doing here. We are clearly saying that we don't follow nobody, we're not with nobody, we need all the government to be resigned ... we need a clean Lebanon."

The Bedford rally had a jovial atmosphere, with music and dancing. Plenty of people brought Lebanese flags and some had flags painted on their face.

Those at the rally said it was important to make Nova Scotians aware of the demonstrations in Lebanon. (Anjuli Patil/CBC)

Maya Shamoun, a Saint Mary's University student and fellow organizer, said it was important for her to show support for the Lebanese people.

"We show the people back home that we stand with them and we hear them, and their voices are being heard all the way to Canada," she said.

Shamoun said many Nova Scotians don't know why people are protesting in Lebanon.

She said when organizers arrived at DeWolf Park on Sunday ahead of the demonstration, curious people stopped to ask what was happening.

"It's really good this is happening right now because it really brings out awareness and a lot of people in this park now know what's happening — so at least it started somewhere," she said.

