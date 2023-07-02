Rainfall warnings, alerts in effect for most of mainland Nova Scotia

Heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding and pooling on roads is expected to affect a wide swath of mainland Nova Scotia from Sunday into Tuesday.

Environment Canada said a trough of low pressure will spread rain across the Maritimes starting Sunday evening.

Rainfall warnings have been issued for all of Cumberland County from Sunday evening until Monday night.

Cumberland County North, Cobequid Pass and Minas Shore can expect rainfall that might exceed 70 millimetres.

Heavy downpours will affect parts of the Maritimes from Sunday evening. (Environment Canada)

The agency said drivers in these areas should watch for possible washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts.

Environment Canada has issued special weather statements for: Digby, Annapolis, Kings, Hants, Lunenburg, Queens, Shelburne, Yarmouth and Colchester counties as well as Halifax Metro and Halifax County West.

Those counties can expect rainfall of 45 millimetres or more from Sunday evening into Tuesday morning.

Environment Canada meteorologist James Tirone said the low pressure system originated in southern Ontario and is not related to the remnants of any tropical systems.

"We usually see quite a bit of this weather May into June," Tirone said.

"A rainfall amount like this is quite typical for Nova Scotia spring. We just haven't been seeing it as much. But this is our climatological normal for this time of year."

Heavy downpours are also expected to affect P.E.I. and parts of New Brunswick until Monday night.

