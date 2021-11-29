Rainfall warnings blanket flood-ravaged parts of N.S. as recovery continues

Much of Nova Scotia is in for another bout of heavy rain as communities continue to rebuild and repair washed-out bridges and roads after last week's deluge.

Environment Canada has Antigonish County, Guysborough County, and all of Cape Breton Island under rainfall warnings with 30 mm to 50 mm expected to fall through Monday night.

Much of Nova Scotia can expect heavy rainfall through Tuesday morning. (Ryan Snodden/CBC)

"Unfortunately the heaviest rain is looking set to fall across the eastern mainland and Cape Breton, where local amounts could exceed 50 mm by Tuesday morning," said CBC meteorologist Ryan Snodden.

Areas of Nova Scotia along the Atlantic coast, from Queens County and eastward, as well as northern Nova Scotia are under a special weather statement with total rainfall amounts of 20 mm to 40 mm expected by Tuesday. The rain is expected to start in the west Monday morning and move eastward.

"As the rain arrives on Monday morning, there is a chance for a few hours of snow for the Colchester/Cumberland regions, especially higher terrain areas where we could see five to 10 cm," said Snodden.

"There's also a risk of a few hours of freezing rain for inland areas of Nova Scotia, mainly across central areas."



In addition to the rain, Inverness County is under a wind warning with Les Suêtes wind gusts as high as 120 km/h expected early Monday evening until near midnight, according to Environment Canada.

Messy start to the work week.<br>Incoming system will bring mostly snow to New Brunswick, 5-15 cm in the south/east.<br>Northern Nova Scotia will see snow early Monday, then mostly rain.<br>Unfortunately more rain for eastern NS & Cape Breton with 30-50+ mm by Tuesday.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nsstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nsstorm</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nbstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nbstorm</a> <a href="https://t.co/nC4eOkr1Bc">pic.twitter.com/nC4eOkr1Bc</a> —@ryansnoddon

The weather is also postponing the start of the lobster fishing season in southwestern Nova Scotia. Canada's largest and most lucrative lobster fishery was supposed to get underway Monday morning but the Department of Fisheries and Oceans said it will consult with fishermen Monday afternoon to discuss if conditions are favourable to start Tuesday.

