Flooding possible as heavy rain, high winds expected across Nova Scotia

Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for all of Nova Scotia.

The forecaster said an approaching weather system is expected to bring from 25-45 millimetres of rain across the province from Saturday afternoon into Sunday.

Rainfall Warning for NS for Saturday. <br>Rain + mild temps + gusty winds will lead to rapid snow melt & bring the risk of localized flooding.<br>Freezing Rain Warning for NB where 4-8 hours of icing is possible Saturday Aft/Eve.<br>Les Suetes Warning for Sat Evening.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nsstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nsstorm</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nbstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nbstorm</a> <a href="https://t.co/ZeeYBgVCva">pic.twitter.com/ZeeYBgVCva</a> —@ryansnoddon

According to the warning, mild temperatures and melting snow will cause a risk of localized flooding in low-lying areas. The risk is especially likely in areas where snow banks obstruct storm drains.

The system is also expected to bring strong southwest wind gusts of 80 km/h or higher across the province.

Environment Canada is asking the public to continue to monitor its alerts and forecasts.

