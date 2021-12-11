Skip to Main Content
Flooding possible as heavy rain, high winds expected across Nova Scotia

Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for all of Nova Scotia from Saturday afternoon to Sunday morning.

CBC News ·
A truck plows through a puddle in Cape Breton last month. Environment Canada is predicting up to 45 millimetres of rain for some parts of Nova Scotia from Saturday into Sunday. (Tom Ayers/CBC)

The forecaster said an approaching weather system is expected to bring from 25-45 millimetres of rain across the province from Saturday afternoon into Sunday.

According to the warning, mild temperatures and melting snow will cause a risk of localized flooding in low-lying areas. The risk is especially likely in areas where snow banks obstruct storm drains.

The system is also expected to bring strong southwest wind gusts of 80 km/h or higher across the province.

Environment Canada is asking the public to continue to monitor its alerts and forecasts. 

