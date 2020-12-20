Rainfall warning issued for parts of Nova Scotia

Nova Scotians in Cape Breton and on the eastern mainland could see localized flooding on Monday.

On Sunday afternoon, Environment Canada issued a rainfall warning for all of Cape Breton, Guysborough County and Halifax County, east of Porters Lake.

The weather agency is calling for 30 to 50 millimetres of rain starting Monday and continuing overnight, which, combined with melting snow, could result in localized flooding in low-lying areas.

A special weather statement was also issued for central and northern Nova Scotia.

Rainfall warnings have been issued in Cape Breton and eastern mainland Nova Scotia, while special weather statements have been issued for central and northern parts of the province. (Environment Canada)

Those regions are expected to get about 25 millimetres of rain, which will start Sunday night and continue into Monday night.

Parts of northern Nova Scotia could also see heavy snow Tuesday.

