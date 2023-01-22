Environment Canada issues weather warnings for much of Nova Scotia

Multiple weather warnings have been issued by Environment Canada for much of the province, with snow, freezing rain and heavy rainfall on the way.

Rainfall warnings are in effect for parts of mainland Nova Scotia and Cape Breton with 25 to 40 millimetres expected Sunday through Monday evening.

Environment Canada has issued rainfall warnings for Digby, Yarmouth, Shelburne, Queens, Lunenburg, Halifax, Guysborough, Richmond and Cape Breton counties.

Precipitation will start as snow overnight, except along the Atlantic coast, where it will begin as rain.

Snow is expected to change to rain Monday morning in inland areas.

In western areas, heavy rain is expected to turn to showers Monday afternoon, while in eastern areas, rain should taper by Monday evening.

A risk of flooding is possible in low-lying areas.

Environment Canada has issued rainfall warnings for much of the province. Some areas are expected to see anywhere between 25 and 40 millimetres of rain, while others will get snow. (Environment Canada)

In northern N.S., the national forecaster has issued snowfall warnings for Cumberland County North, Cobequid Pass and Minas Shore. Those areas can expect up to 25 centimetres of snow.

Snowfall is expected to begin Sunday night and become heavy at times Monday morning, continuing into Monday night and ending Tuesday morning.

There is also a risk of freezing rain on Monday.

Drivers are advised to look out for changing road conditions, rapidly accumulating snow, and reduced visibility, which may make driving challenging in some locations.

Snow and rain mix

Special weather statements have also been issued in Annapolis County, Colchester County North, Cobequid Bay and Kings County.

Those areas will see snow beginning Sunday night, becoming heavy at times Monday morning.

Snow may turn to rain on Monday, before changing back to snow again Monday night.

Monday also brings a risk of freezing rain in those areas.

Snowfall is expected to reach 10 to 15 centimetres before ending Tuesday morning.

