Post-tropical storm Erin drenches parts of Nova Scotia, washes out rural roads

In just a few hours on Thursday, parts of Nova Scotia saw more rain than the combined totals for nearly all of July and August up to that point.

The rain was the result of two systems that came together, says CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin. One was post-tropical storm Erin, which continued to lose strength as it headed north into the cooler waters off Nova Scotia.

"Two systems brought us rain yesterday but the systems were not independent of one another. An approaching cold front acted as a mechanism to trigger rain across the region yesterday but Erin was feeding the front with moisture," said Simpkin.

"Eventually, Erin moved in overnight and brought some much needed rain, but some of us had a summer's worth of rain in a 24 hours which caused some flooding in the Annapolis Valley, through northern Nova Scotia and P.E.I."

The Annapolis Valley and the Fundy Shore of Nova Scotia received the most rainfall.

According to Environment Canada, Parrsboro recorded 162 mm of rain on Thursday. That far exceeds the 78.3 mm that fell for all of July and the 34.9 mm that fell in the rest of August.

The Annapolis Valley and Fundy coast of Nova Scotia received the most rain on Thursday. (Tina Simpkin/CBC)

The same was true for Greenwood, which recorded rainfall amounts of 127 mm Thursday. For the rest of July and August, Greenwood received just 102.2 mm of rain.

In Kentville, 115 mm of rain fell Thursday. Kentville recorded 71 mm for all of July and the rest of August.

The torrent on Thursday washed out part of Stewart Mountain Road in Blomidon between Route 358 and Pereau Road.

Nova Scotia's Transportation Department tweeted that Prospect Road in the Parrsboro area is closed due to damage from heavy rains. There are also reports of road damage in Amherst and Oxford, but no roads have been closed.

The remnants of Erin are moving out of the Maritimes. We are still left with warm humid air. So far Parrsboro taking the lead with 162mm of rain. <a href="https://t.co/hooYXhtQS1">pic.twitter.com/hooYXhtQS1</a> —@tsimpkin

"At the peak of the rainfall, several surface stations reported rainfall rates in excess of 30 mm per hour which gave increased surface runoff and flooding," the national weather service said in a statement.

"As an example, the last round of rain brought 66 mm at Baccaro Point in less than two hours."

Along with the rain, the storm brought southerly winds gusting between 50 and 75 km/h.

Water flows down a hill in Blomidon after last night's rainfall. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

MORE TOP STORIES