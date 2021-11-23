Victoria County under a state of emergency following floods

Victoria County, N.S., is under a state of emergency and residents are required to shelter in place until further notice.

The county made the announcement in a Facebook post posted after 9 p.m.

"Provincial Department of Public Works is currently assessing roads and bridges for safety. Crews are working hard, so please stay home, and let them do their job," the post read.

The state of emergency message comes as heavy rains continue to pour in the area. Parts of the county 174 milimetres of rain on Tuesday as of 6 p.m.

The province reported several road closures throughout Victoria County due to flooding.

Parks Canada has closed the Cabot Trail from Ingonish to Neils Harbour.

Photos from the area also show the Cape Breton Highland Links golf course flooded out.

No one from Nova Scotia's Department of Public Works was available for comment Tuesday night.

