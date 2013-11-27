50 mm of rain could hit parts of Nova Scotia on Wednesday

Heavy rain is expected to cover Nova Scotia as a low pressure system moves into the province Tuesday night into Wednesday, according to Environment Canada.

Some parts of the province could get 25-50 millimetres of rain in a short period of time, but the national forecaster does not say which areas will be hardest hit.

The rain is expected to spread across southern Nova Scotia Wednesday morning and then to the remainder of the province by Wednesday afternoon, according to a special weather statement issued by Environment Canada.

Meteorologists with the national weather service expect the rain will end Wednesday night as the low pressure system tracks to the east of the province.

Strong easterly winds followed by strong northwesterly winds are possible Wednesday.

But sunshine is expected to return to many parts of the province on Thursday.

