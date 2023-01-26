Wet weather, high winds blast Nova Scotia

Wet weather and high winds are hitting Nova Scotia, with up to 50 millimetres of rain expected across the province Thursday.

Rainfall and wind warnings are in effect for all regions of Nova Scotia.

Environment Canada says the rain is expected to move eastward across the province starting this morning and taper to showers later this afternoon.

Northern areas may see some snow before precipitation changes over to rain.

The agency has warned of the possibility of localized flooding in low-lying areas.

Strong winds coming in from the south are also expected today, with gusts between 90 and 100 km/h.

Winds speeds of up to 140 km/h are expected in the northern parts of Inverness County starting around noon today.

Environment Canada says there is the possibility of damage to buildings and windows, and also warns that power outages may occur.

The Chignecto-Central, Annapolis Valley, South Shore and Cape Breton-Victoria regional centres for education have issued bus plans ahead of the weather, with some buses travelling on paved roads only.

The Strait Regional Centre for Education said in a tweet Thursday some bus routes to Cape Breton Highlands Education Centre would be cancelled due to high winds.

Meanwhile, Conseil scolaire acadien provincial announced that classes at L'École NDA would be cancelled for the day. By late morning, it also announced École secondaire de Clare would be closed due to a power outage and classes at École Beau-Port will end at 12:30 p.m. due to the weather.

Bay Ferries has announced that trips departing from Saint John this morning and from Digby, N.S., this afternoon will be cancelled.

According to the Nova Scotia Power outage map as of 11:09 a.m., nearly 860 customers are without power. The largest outage reported is in Yarmouth, with more than 430 homes and businesses affected.

