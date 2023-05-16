Rain in forecast fuels hope for fighting Little Harbour wildfire

A wildfire burning in Shelburne County, N.S., remained 25 per cent contained Tuesday, but officials are hoping rain in the forecast will help their firefighting efforts.

"We certainly need a shift in the weather," Scott Tingley, the manager of forest protection with the Department of Natural Resources and Renewables, told Radio-Canada.

As of 12:36 p.m. AT, the size of the fire was estimated at 56.5 hectares, the department said in a statement. It said the fire is "being held," meaning it's not likely to spread given the current and forecasted conditions.

Tingley said some of the challenges crews are facing are dryness and low humidity.

He said light rain forecast for the region over the next 24 to 48 hours is providing some optimism.

"[It's] probably not enough to give us some long-term relief, but it will certainly help," said Tingley.

Scott Tingley, the manager of forest protection with the Department of Natural Resources and Renewables, says there aren't plans to bring in additional staff to fight the wildfire. (CBC)

He said there are 30 specialized firefighters from the department on the scene, as well as 17 volunteer firefighters and one department helicopter.

Tingley said there are no plans to bring in additional staff to fight the fire.

He said 11 homes have been evacuated, displacing 18 residents.

Tingley said the power remains off in the affected area for the safety of residents and first responders.

