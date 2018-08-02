New
Man, 20, charged with murder in drive-by shooting death of Jamie Bishop
A 20-year-old Halifax man has been charged with first-degree murder for the drive-by shooting in Eastern Passage that killed Jamie Lee Bishop on June 18, police say.
In a news release, Halifax police said they arrested Rae'heem Downey on Wednesday morning without incident.
He is scheduled to appear today in Dartmouth provincial court to face charges of first-degree murder and breach of probation.
At approximately 12:45 a.m. on June 18, Bishop, 21, who had recently moved to Eastern Passage from Lunenburg County, was walking with a woman on Hornes Road when he was gunned down by someone in a passing car.
He was taken to hospital where he later died.
The investigation continues, police said.