Man, 20, charged with murder in drive-by shooting death of Jamie Bishop
New

Man, 20, charged with murder in drive-by shooting death of Jamie Bishop

A 20-year-old Halifax man has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Jamie Lee Bishop, who was shot on June 18 in Eastern Passage.

Rae’heem Downey of Halifax charged with 1st-degree murder in June 18 shooting in Eastern Passage

CBC News ·
Jamie Lee Bishop, shown in this photo, was shot to death on June 18. (Submitted)

A 20-year-old Halifax man has been charged with first-degree murder for the drive-by shooting in Eastern Passage that killed Jamie Lee Bishop on June 18, police say.

In a news release, Halifax police said they arrested Rae'heem Downey on Wednesday morning without incident.

He is scheduled to appear today in Dartmouth provincial court to face charges of first-degree murder and breach of probation.

At approximately 12:45 a.m. on June 18, Bishop, 21, who had recently moved to Eastern Passage from Lunenburg County, was walking with a woman on Hornes Road when he was gunned down by someone in a passing car.

He was taken to hospital where he later died.

The investigation continues, police said.

