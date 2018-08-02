Halifax man to remain in jail until 2021 trial in Eastern Passage drive-by shooting

Rae'heem Downey, 23, will remain in jail until his jury trial in June 2021 in the drive-by shooting of Jamie Lee Bishop.

Bishop was 21 when he died in hospital after being shot by someone in a passing car in June 2018 on Horne Road in Eastern Passage, N.S.

Downey has been in custody since August 2018, and is charged with second-degree murder.

The details of Downey's bail application hearing are subject to a publication ban.

In his ruling Friday, Nova Scotia Supreme Court Justice Kevin Coady noted Downey is currently an innocent man, and identifies both as Indigenous and Black, populations which are over-represented in the justice system.

But Coady ruled Downey is not entitled to bail on the grounds he is likely to re-offend if released, and that granting bail could undermine public confidence in the justice system.

Jamie Lee Bishop, 21, was killed in a drive-by shooting in Eastern Passage on June 18, 2018. (Submitted)

Family members declined to comment to CBC News and spoke quietly to Downey's defence lawyer outside courtroom 301 in Halifax.

Citing concern for the integrity of the jury pool in the eventual trial, prosecutors would only confirm the reasons for Downey to be denied bail.

Downey was originally charged with first-degree murder, but the charge was reduced to second-degree murder following a preliminary inquiry.

