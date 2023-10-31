Halifax's first racially integrated preschool to mark 60th anniversary

Halifax's first racially integrated preschool will mark its 60th anniversary with a storytelling event to celebrate its lasting legacy on Saturday.

The Brunswick-Cornwallis Pre-School opened in 1963 as an interracial, interdenominational partnership between two local churches — Brunswick Street United Church and Cornwallis Street United Baptist Church.

It was meant to address educational inequities for marginalized children in the north end of Halifax, while integrating Black and white children and teachers.

"I think it made a good environment," Iona Duncan States, who was the preschool's first Black head teacher, told CBC Radio's Mainstreet Halifax on Monday.

"I mean, you'd be walking down the street and you could yell across to anyone and say hi, and the children intermingled in that way. It overflowed in the community."

Mainstreet NS 16:31 Saturday marks the 60th anniversary of Halifax's first interracial preschool Featured Video Saturday marks the 60th anniversary of the Brunswick-Cornwallis Pre-School, which was dedicated to addressing educational inequities for marginalized children. Ahead of the anniversary, host Jeff Douglas spoke with Iona Duncan States, the preschool's first Black head teacher, former teacher Heather Hackett and Ann Verrall, who's mother co-founded the preschool.

Heather Hackett, a former teacher at the school, said she loved teaching at the school.

"It helped me learn what we were trying to teach the children. They were teaching us because, I mean, at that time we were trying to get along with the people," she told Mainstreet.

"When I first came to Halifax, I was hearing negative words that we were being called, so as I got older and we were with those children, what we were teaching them and we looked at how they were getting along, we realized that we had to do the same thing."

The preschool was co-founded by Juetta Coleman and Catherine Verrall.

Catherine's daughter, Ann Verrall, was part of the preschool's first class. The Halifax filmmaker is now working on a two-part documentary about the preschool.

Verrall said her experience there, and her parent's work in social justice initiatives, informed her understanding of racial and class divides.

"I witnessed and experienced both my parents creating change in the communities that we lived in, and I guess that has certainly made me more capable of feeling that I can make films and do things that actually contribute to changing how people might experience the situation," she told Mainstreet.

Preschool closed in 1991

The integrated preschool closed in 1991, after almost 30 years in operation, but its legacy lives on.

Verrall said officials with the province's Department of Education visited the preschool in the late 1980s, and later modelled a new public school program after it.

"That's how it started the 4 Plus program and now it's called pre-primary so … the preschool enabled those programs to start in the public school system, so in terms of a legacy, that's a pretty big legacy," she said.

The Brunswick Cornwallis Pre-school Legacy Project is hosting a storytelling event at the New Horizons Baptist Church on Saturday from 2-4 p.m. (Brunswick Cornwallis Pre-School Legacy Project/Facebook)

Verrall said Saturday's event, hosted by the Brunswick Cornwallis Pre-School Legacy Project, is open to the public, but they're asking people connected to the preschool, to drop by to look at photos, and share and listen to stories.

"Part of what we're trying to do is — because a lot of the records have been lost — we're trying to recreate the enrollment," Verrall said.

"And we have some names, but we might have the first names of children and then the last names of some parents, but we don't know who's connected to who."

The event is being held at the New Horizons Baptist Church on the newly renamed Nora Bernard Street from 2-4 p.m.

For more stories about the experiences of Black Canadians — from anti-Black racism to success stories within the Black community — check out Being Black in Canada, a CBC project Black Canadians can be proud of. You can read more stories here.

MORE TOP STORIES