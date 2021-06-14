Quite the team: N.S. couple retiring from Mulgrave fire department

Two members of the Mulgrave volunteer fire department in eastern Nova Scotia are retiring after long careers — but are headed home to the same address.

Michael and Evangeline Breen have worked together at the hall for 22 years, and been married for 49.

Michael has been at the hall for more than four decades and became fire chief about 28 years ago.

But that kind of commitment means a lot of time away from home.

"So I said, 'Well, if you can't beat them, join them.' And that's what I did. And I'm glad to this day that I did," Evangeline said, sitting alongside Michael in the sunshine outside the hall.

Husband and wife retire together from N.S. fire department CBC News Nova Scotia 2:16 Michael and Evangeline Breen are hanging up their gear after 22 years of work together at the Mulgrave Volunteer Fire Department. 2:16

Evangeline joined the Guysborough County service in 1999 to spend more time with her husband. Over the years, she became a founding member of the medical first responders group.

But their work was often intertwined, with the couple sometimes answering the same call.

Some situations were more difficult than others, especially those involving people they knew.

"We talked about it at home. And to get it off your system, you should be talking, like either to a counselor or [somebody]," Michael said.

"Between us talking to each other, you know, that helped me along in a way."

Evangeline Breen (bottom left) is retiring from the Mulgrave volunteer fire department after 22 years to spend more time with family. (CBC)

Evangeline said it was great to have each other's support, as well as that of their fellow firefighters, who have been "amazing" over the years.

Both have plenty of fond memories of their careers, with Evangeline noting her time with the ladies' auxiliary, as well as fundraising events for the hall and equipment.

The Breens plan to stay involved and help the department as it navigates boosting recruitment.

"We're hoping to be honourary members and we'll be here. But when we hear that fire whistle go, you know, our hearts are going to be with them," Evangeline said.

Now was the right time to leave since they both want to spend more time with their grandchildren, they said.

But Michael said in a way, it feels like he'll always be chief.

"I'll call them every so often, see how everything is going," he said with a laugh.

