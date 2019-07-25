Quinpool Road to reopen on Monday morning: Source

After nearly four months of traffic headaches for residents and commuters in Halifax, the slowdowns around the Armdale roundabout will soon be over.

A source with knowledge of the project told CBC News that Quinpool Road will reopen on Monday morning.

A chunk of the major thoroughfare across the peninsula between the roundabout and Connaught Avenue closed on April 1 so a bridge over the CN rail line could be replaced.

The closure has since caused extra traffic volume to be pushed to Chebucto Road and elsewhere.

Traffic counts from 2015 found that more than 24,000 vehicles use Quinpool Road on weekdays and about 23,000 use Chebucto Road daily.

The bridge project was expected to be finished in mid-August.

The job included removing and replacing the concrete on the bridge, rebuilding and waterproofing the arch of the bridge, and constructing a separate bridge to carry water and wastewater pipes over the railway cut.

