Man Tasered by Halifax police after allegedly assaulting officer

A man was Tasered by Halifax police on Wednesday after he allegedly assaulted an officer during an incident on a busy Halifax street.

A news release from Halifax Regional Police said officers saw a vehicle being driven in an unsafe manner around 3:35 p.m. AT on the 6200 block of Quinpool Road.

Police say the vehicle was stopped and a collision investigation was conducted. The male driver was then issued a summary offence ticket.

Investigators said the man confronted the officers and when more officers arrived on scene, the man assaulted one of them.

Police say in order to carry out the arrest, one of the officers Tasered the man to restrain him.

He was taken into custody and will be facing charges. The man was later released on a promise to appear in court.

A video of the encounter was being shared on social media Wednesday evening. Halifax police say if members of the public have concerns related to the conduct of an officer, they can file a complaint with the professional standards branch.

