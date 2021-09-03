Part of Halifax's Quinpool Road shut down as crews fix water main

A break in a water main shut down parts of Quinpool Road in Halifax Friday.

Jake Fulton, spokesperson for Halifax Water, said a water main broke around 4 a.m.

"Crews have isolated that break to limit that water loss and have been working since then to maintain water service," he told CBC News.

He said most customers didn't lose water and no one should be impacted, water-wise.

"But there will continue to be traffic impact on Quinpool while crews excavate and repair the water main," he said.

He couldn't give an estimate on how long it would take to fix the problem. Quinpool Road is closed between Quinn Street and Connaught Avenue, although local traffic will be let in and sidewalks remain open.

Despite the spilled water, Halifax Water said no one lost service. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

Halifax Water said people on the peninsula might see discoloured water as a result of the work. If that happens, people should run cold water for 10 minutes, which should clear up the water.

"Do not use the hot water faucet since this will draw discoloured water into your hot water heater/tank, which could make the problem worse," Halifax Water said in a statement.

"If the water fails to clear after 10 minutes, wait for a few hours and again try running only the cold water."

