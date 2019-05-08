Resident frustrated by drivers using side streets to avoid Quinpool Road

Traffic-calming measures are coming to side streets jammed with vehicles as a result of the CN Rail bridge closure on Quinpool Road in Halifax.

A barricade was set up at Blink Bonnie Terrace on Tuesday to keep cars from passing through. And MacDonald Street by Flinn Park is set to get speed bumps by the crosswalks soon.

"What's really frustrating is there's lack of paying attention to all these stop signs, especially this crest here [at Flinn and MacDonald streets]," said Matt Roach, who lives on MacDonald Street.

Vehicles approaching stop signs on the street are not stopping and many just roll through.

"Volumes are just incredible to the point where we can't back in and our of our driveways, especially during rush hour," said Roach.

How many tickets are Halifax police writing?

Const. Shawn Currie said it's been keeping him busy writing tickets — he said he issues about 15 to 20 tickets a day on average.

"I could stay here all day if I had the time," Currie said.

Currie said he's concerned for the safety of the children who live in the neighbourhood and those who use Flinn Park.

"The weather's getting warmer, there's a park right in the middle of this subdivision on MacDonald, the ball park is going to be open soon, there's going to be kids chasing balls," he said.

The car on the left makes a rolling stop next to Flinn Park in Halifax. (Colleen Jones/CBC)

Coun. Shawn Cleary said he's received many complaints from residents about the increased traffic.

"There's no respect for the pedestrians, for other drivers, for people who live in the community, so aggressive driving is probably the worst issue right now," said Cleary.

Work on the bridge began in April and that section of road is expected to remain closed until August.

